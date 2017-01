Boy Scout Troop 276 led the Pledge of Allegiance and Flag Ceremony at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

(Riverton, Wyo.) - The regular Riverton City Council meeting last night began with a special Pledge of Allegiance and Flag Ceremony by Boy Scout Troop 276. The troop is lead by City of Riverton Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield. You can watch the full ceremony below. The Boy Scouts enter at approximately 6:45 through 8:30 on the video.