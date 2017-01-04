You may be seeing these signs around Fremont County in 2017

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Historic Preservation Commission Member Charles Lanham presented potential new signs to be displayed around the county this year. Pending grant approval, the Commission granted Lanham permission to utilize the county transportation department for the installation of the signs.

In 2009 the Fremont County Historic Preservation Commission applied to be part of the Preserve America Program, a "federal program that encourages and supports community efforts to preserve and enjoy our priceless cultural and natural heritage," according to the Preserve America website.

Currently there are over 500 cities, towns and counties that have been designated as part of this program, and Fremont County is one of them.

Along with the designation, the Fremont County Historic Preservation Commission received federal highway approved signs. The Commission has since applied for a Wyoming Office of Tourism Grant to pay for the manufacturing of the signs as well as the posts and brackets to place the signs around the county. The total amount applied for was $2,275 which will be matched by the County's Transportation Department efforts to set up the signs.

Upon grant approval, which is expected by the end of this month, there will be 10 signs across the county. Five of the signs will be given to our county museums including the Dubois Museum, Lander Museum, Shoshone Cultural Center in Fort Washakie and two Riverton Museums. The other five signs will be placed on highways near the county lines. These areas will include the Farson to South Pass road, Muddy Gap to Jeffrey City road, Casper to Shoshoni road, Thermopolis to Shoshoni road and Jackson to Dubois road. WYDOT granted permission for the signs to be placed at these locations.

"Heritage tourism has a big impact on our state," said Lanham. "It includes things like our parks, recreational areas, and natural landmarks. The economic impact of heritage tourism far exceeds what we spend advertising."

Lanham noted they are hoping to find out about the grant approval by the end of January. Pending grant approval, the County Commissioners granted Fremont County Historic Preservation Commission permission to utilize the county transportation department for the installation of the signs.

Photos: Charles Lanham presents the signs to County Commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 3.