5 snaps of winter wildlife in Fremont County

h/t Leniegh Schrinar

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Winter in Wyoming...it's sure to be cold and snowy, but it also brings out some of our most treasured animals. Here are five recent photos submitted by County 10 readers of winter wildlife around Fremont County.

If you have photos you'd like to share with County 10, please email them to tips@county10.com.

1. Deer near Sinks Canyon. h/t Jim Moore

2. Elk near Sinks Canyon Rd. h/t Jim Moore

3. Buck in Dubois, WY by Brittney Good, taken January 1st, 2017. h/t Brittney Good.



4. "Photo taken January 3, 2016 2 p.m. on our deck north of Riverton: male Northern Flicker." h/t Leniegh Schrinar



5. More Sinks Canyon Elk. h/t Jim Moore



