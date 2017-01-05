Known weather closures and how to report your own

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - We're hearing some reports of events being cancelled today due to weather. If you're cancelling an event due to weather you can get the word out on County 10. Here's how:
Email the details of your cancellation to tips@county10.com to report your closure or postponed event and we'll share to County 10 as soon as possible.
Cancellations so far:
- LVHS Wrestling dual against Mt. View has been canceled.
- Due to inclement weather and dangerous roads, the Victim Impact Panel scheduled for tonight has been cancelled. Please call Injury Prevention Resources at 307-856-2821 ext. 11 to reschedule for February. The courts will be notofied. Sorry for any inconvenience.