Police Chief recognizes two locals for service in our community

RPD Chief Broadhead (right) awarded Dana Flint (left) and Charles Aragon (middle) with the RPD Spirit of Community Service Award at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Riverton Police Chief Mike Broadhead recognized two community members for their service and longstanding body of work in our community at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.



Dana Flint with Eagles Hope and Charles Aragon with the Solutions Committee were both given the Riverton Police Department Spirit of Community Service Award.

Chief Broadhead said in 2013 these two individuals began working with the homeless population in Riverton, started meaningful dialogue and formed new solutions to combat the homelessness issue. Flint began Eagles Hope after a friend of her's froze to death in 2013. Aragon is the Chairman of the Solutions Committee in Riverton and was responsible for the Homelessness Conference in Riverton back in October.

"These two folks have done a tremendous amount of work and are truly providing help to those who need it most," said Chief Broadhead.