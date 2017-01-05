Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.





Riverton Police Department

Erika Thayer, 25, Riverton, Arrested for Probation and Parole warrant.

A crash between a 2013 Gray Dodge Ram vs Subaru Forester was reported at 850 North Federal at approximately 12:15 p.m. No further information was available.



A crash near the 2000 block of West Sunset was reported yesterday at 2:07 p.m. The report is pending.

A crash involving a Red 2007 Dodge Nitro vs Red 2008 Dodge Van was reported at 225 South Broadway yesterday at 3:21 p.m. No further information was available.

A hit and run was reported yesterday in the 1700 block of North Federal. The incident involved a Gray Ford Ranger pickup which had passenger side damage. Damage was estimated to be under $1000.

David Martin, 46, Riverton, Arrested DWUI.

Derek Gould, 35, Arapahoe, Arrested for Contempt of Court Warrant. Jennifer Teran 31, Arapahoe, Arrested for Contempt of Court Warrant.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Anthony Arcand, 52, Riverton, Revocation of Release Warrant from Minnesota Dept. of Corrections.

A two-vehicle crash was reported at milepost 59 on Hwy 26 near Dubois yesterday afternoon at 2:03 p.m. No injuries were reported.





Lander Police Department

A two-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of 100 N 5th Street and Main Street yesterday at 1:19 p.m. No further information was available.

Robert Wallowingbull, 28, Riverton, FCSO Warrant.