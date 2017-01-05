Recent deaths in Fremont County: Zapata, Matoon, Hobbs

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here are the most recent deaths in Fremont County.

Theresa Marie Zapata, age 34, passed away December 27, 2016 at St. Vincent Health Care in Billings, MT. She was born January 1, 1982 in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. The daughter of, the late, Fredrick Ronald Antelope Sr. and Edna Mae Morrison. Traditional Indian Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 7th at 10:00 AM at Blue Sky Hall in Ethete with Wilbur White Mouse officiating. An Evening Service and Wake will be held Friday, January 6th at 7:00 PM at Blue Sky Hall. Interment will be in the WallowingBull Cemetery at Ethete. Services provided by Wind Dancer Funeral Home. Read the full obituary here.



Victor "Vic" Matoon, 58, of Riverton, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2017. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at Davis Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Matoon of Riverton; son Sean Matoon of Denver, CO; and daughter, Mallory Matoon of Reno, NV. A full obituary will follow.

Tad Hobbs, 74, of Riverton, WY died at Sage West Riverton Hospital on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. No services are planned. Read the full obituary here.





