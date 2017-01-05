Sub zero cold spreads across most of Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - A very cold night was observed across the northern two thirds of Wyoming where skies eventually cleared. Here in Fremont County, Togwotee Pass recorded a low temp of -19 while Fort Washakie saw -18 last night. Here is a list of overnight low temperatures around our area Wednesday night that were below zero.

Togwotee Pass -19 F

14 WSW Fort Washakie -18 F

17 NE Togwotee Pass -16 F

Brooks Lake Lodge -15 F

Togwotee Mtn Lodge -15 F

14 ENE Dubois -15 F

13 W Crowheart -14 F

3 S Togwotee Pass -14 F

17 NE Dubois -13 F

10 W Dubois -13 F

N Wind River Mts -13 F

19 WSW Dubois -13 F

Dubois Airport -11 F

11 N Dubois -10 F

10 NW South Pass City -10 F

18 W Lander -10 F

10 W Fort Washakie -10 F

Crowheart -9 F

11 W Crowheart -9 F

Wind River Above Red Creek -9 F

10 N Dubois -8 F

South Pass -8 F

Riverton Airport -8 F

2 S Riverton -8 F

5 WSW Dubois -7 F

3 NNE South Pass City -7 F

South Pass -7 F

12 SW Lander -7 F

10 SE Crowheart -6 F

Fort Washakie -6 F

13 W Fort Washakie -6 F

Boysen Peak -6 F

Jeffrey City -5 F

2 W South Pass City -5 F

N. Fork Little Wind River -5 F

Beaver Rim -4 F

9 SW Lander -3 F

8 W South Pass City -2 F

Red Canyon -2 F

Lander Airport -2 F

7 NW Lander -1 F