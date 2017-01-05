Wind Chill Warning in effect through Friday

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has issued a Wind Chill Warning for Fremont County including the areas of Riverton, Lander, Shoshoni and Dubois. The warning is in effect starting at 7:00 p.m. Thursday (Jan 5) through Friday morning (Jan. 6) at 10:00 a.m. Read more about the warning here.

NWS predicts wind chill values of -30 and -45.

Impact: "Wind Chill temperatures will provide an extreme threat to people for hypothermia and frostbite with even short unprotected exposure outdoors." - NWS



Precautionary/Preparedness Action: "A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken." - NWS



