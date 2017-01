h/t WRTA

The Wind River Transportation has added a weekday bus stop at Riverton Regional Airport.

Effective immediately, the bus will arrive at the airport at 1:15 p.m. Monday-Friday, with stops following at CWC, Riverton City Hall, Riverton County buildings, Hudson, Bomgaars in Lander, Shopko in Lander, and the Ethete Store.

WRTA Director Gary Michaud said the decision to add the route was due to the fact that three flights arrive at the airport every weekday between 10 a.m. and noon.