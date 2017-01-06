(Wyoming) - The Wind Chill Warning issued by the National Weather Service Riverton Office last night was no joke. Temperatures in Sweetwater and Lincoln Counties dropped below -40. The Riverton Airport recorded a low temperature of -24 F while the Lander Airport recorded -21 F.

Here are the 10 coldest spots in Wyoming this morning according to the National Weather Service:

1. 5 E Rock Springs: - 44

2. 13 W Kemmerer: - 41

3. I 80 Mile Marker 131: - 40

4. 8 E Rock Springs: - 40

5. 9 E Big Piney: -39

6. Big Piney Airport: - 37

7. 4 E Opal: -36

8. Pinedale Airport: - 36

9. 3 NW Rock Springs: -35

10. 3 E Sage Junction: - 35



