5 fun things to do this weekend 

h/t Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation

Here are 5 fun things to do around Fremont County this weekend! If we missed a fun event, email it to tips@county10.com.

1. Ice Skating - The Lander Ice Rink, located at 405 Fremont St. is open! Hours are Monday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Riverton's Rink at Tonkin Stadium is open daily to the public with select days/hours available to rent skates. View hours below.

2. Celebrate Art - Join Lander Art Center in celebrating the incredible artwork of their devoted members tonight, Friday, Jan. 6. Consider becoming a member yourself during their membership drive! There will be artwork, music, appetizers, and beverages (all kinds!). Free and open to the public. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 224 Main St. Lander.

3. Jam Sessions at the Lander Bake Shop - Saturdays 12-2. All acoustic instruments, all kinds of music, all ages, all abilities. Come! Play! Sing! Listen! Everyone is welcome!

4. Ski/Sled at the Lander Golf Course - Bring you sled and skis. The Lander Nordic Ski Club grooms skate and classic tracks for skiers while the kids can enjoy some sledding nearby!

5. Watch the LVHS Nordic Ski Lander Classic - Begins at 9:30 a.m. at Beaver Creek.

