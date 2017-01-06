BREAKING: Father faces life in prison for killing 3-month-old son

Mug shot of Paul Miller

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - 26-year-old Paul Miller pleaded guilty this afternoon to a single count of Second Degree Murder, a felony punishable by 20 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both. Miller was convicted of killing his 3-month-old son, Hunter Ray Miller, on August 12, 2016.

The Defense and the State of Wyoming did not reach a plea agreement in this case.

During this afternoon's arraignment hearing Miller gave testimony regarding the incident. A note to our readers, some of this content may be difficult to read.

During his statement Miller told Judge Norman E. Young that on August 12th he was taking care of his son alone for only the second time. The baby had been born premature and weighed "less than 10 pounds" at the time of the incident, Miller said. He stated baby weighed 2 pounds and 4 ounces when born, but could not give an exact weight of the baby on this date.

At the time of the incident, Miller stated the baby was "crying a lot and didn't know how to calm him down." Miller said he texted the baby's mother and also called his dad for advice on what to do. "My dad told me he didn't know what to do and that I was on my own," he said. Miller stated he panicked and hit his son on the head multiple times. "I don't know my own strength. I didn't intentionally try to hurt him," he said.

County Attorney Pat Lebrun addressed Judge Young and noted earlier that same day (August 12, 2016), Hunter had had a visit with his pediatrician and received a clean bill of health. While the mother was at work, Paul Miller reportedly texted the mother with a photo of Hunter's head asking whether or not she thought it was swollen. Lebrun stated that when the mother went home they noticed the baby was "very sick and not acting normal. Then they noticed the child wasn't breathing. They contacted EMS and learned the child had passed away."



Lebrun stated the pathologist determined Hunter had a large skull fracture, other smaller radiated fractures and several broken ribs. The official cause of death was determined to be Blunt Force Trauma to the Head. Lebrun told Judge Young the pathologist stated in his report "he had not seen such an injury in a child that had not been in a motor vehicle accident during his over 5,000 autopsies."

Judge Young accepted Miller's guilty plea and continued bond which had been previously set at $500,000. A pre-sentence investigation will be conducted and a formal sentencing remains to be set.