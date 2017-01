(Lander, Wyo.) - Most of Lander's school buses were unable to run this morning due to the extreme cold temperatures. FCSD#1 Business Manager Travis Sweeney said many of their buses were "gelling up" this morning due to the extreme cold. He stated some kids were picked up but many were not.

Sweeney said he hopes the buses will be running by this afternoon.

FCSD#1 reports school will still start on time this morning.