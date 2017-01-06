How do local school districts decide to close schools based on weather?

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - With the recent cold temperatures blanketing Fremont County and struggling buses this morning in Lander, we've received multiple questions about when and how school is closed. Lander School Superintendent Dr. Dave Barker and Riverton School Superintendent explained the district's policies and procedures for closing school.

Fremont County School District #1

"There are no hard and fast rules for closing due to cold or snow," said Dr. Barker. "We look at the circumstances of each situation and determine a course of action. We are investigating to see why some of our buses gelled up today, as the fuel mixture we use is rated for a much lower temperature and should not have allowed that to happen." Any students who missed or were late today due to the bus situation will be excused, Dr. Barker noted.

Dr. Barker said parents and community are notified of a school closure via an online messaging system that sends out a phone call, email, and/or text message.

The policy for emergency closings is written as follows: "The superintendent or his designee is empowered to close the schools or to dismiss them early in event of hazardous weather or other emergencies which threaten the safety, health or welfare of students or staff members. It is understood that he will take such action only after consultation with appropriate authorities. The Board shall ratify the closing at its next regular meeting."

Fremont County School District #25

"The superintendent is authorized by policy to close schools for any condition with weather being one of the reasons," said Superintendent Snyder. "I work with district employees to monitor road condition, weather forecasts, operation of vehicles, operation of building systems, and many other factors. All systems were operational today."

In an event of a closure, the district would notify radio, TV, newspaper and electronic media. In addition to the district level communications sent, each building sends parent communications that might relate to events or activities.

Superintendent Snyder noted the district will provide allowances for being late based on conditions to both the district provided transportation and privately provided transportation.