LVHS Christmas Dinner feeds hundreds 

h/t Annabeth Babcock

(Lander, Wyo.) - Lander Valley High School hosted the school's first Christmas Dinner in the LVHS Commons on Christmas Day and the event was a huge success. The dinner was open for anyone and everyone and was completely free.



Organizer Annabeth Babcock said they prepared approximately 250 to-go meals, and fed between 100-150 people at the dinner.

"The turn out for volunteers was extraordinary also," said Annabeth. She estimated the group included 60-70 volunteers. "For its first time, it was an immense success." She also noted they collected around 90-100 cans of non-perishable food.



