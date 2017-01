Dawson Merritt Smith. First baby born in Fremont County in 2017

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - SageWest Health Care announces the birth of the First Baby of the New Year, who arrived at 1:17 a.m. on January 3, 2017. Baby Dawson Merritt Smith is the first child to parents Amy and Jordan Smith of Fremont County.



Amy spoke with County 10 last night and said Dawson is a happy and healthy baby. He weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces and measured 20.25 inches long at birth.

We congratulate the Smith family on their special bundle of joy!