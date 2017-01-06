Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Riverton Police Department

There was a 4-vehicle crash yesterday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. near the 1600 block of N Federal Blvd. The incident involved a blue 2004 Ford F250, a silver 2010 Chevy vehicle, a blue 1994 Ford Explorer and a blue 2012 Chevy vehicle. No injuries were reported.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Deborah Miller, 56, Lander, Domestic Violence Battery.





Lander Police Department

A 39-year-old female of Lander was cited for stop sign violation after a two-vehicle crash was reported yesterday at 3:12 p.m. at the 200 N 5th Street and Lincoln St. intersection.



