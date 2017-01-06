Riverton was the coldest spot in Fremont County this morning

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Frigid temperatures occurred across western and central Wyoming this morning. Lows of 25 - 45 below zero were quite common across the area. The lowest temperatures across the state this morning occurred at a location 8 miles east of Rock Springs where a low temperature of 45 degrees below was recorded. The following is a list of the coldest low temperatures that occurred across Fremont County this morning, according the the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.
Fremont County
Boysen Reservoir -25 F
Burris -25 F
Fort Washakie -25 F
Riverton Airport -25 F
Boysen Dam -25 F
10 SE Crowheart -26 F
Riverton - CWC -29 F
14 ENE Dubois -31 F
Lander -31 F
Hudson -32 F
Jeffrey City -33 F
Riverton -33 F
Jeffrey City -36 F
2 S Riverton -38 F