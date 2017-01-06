Riverton was the coldest spot in Fremont County this morning

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Frigid temperatures occurred across western and central Wyoming this morning. Lows of 25 - 45 below zero were quite common across the area. The lowest temperatures across the state this morning occurred at a location 8 miles east of Rock Springs where a low temperature of 45 degrees below was recorded. The following is a list of the coldest low temperatures that occurred across Fremont County this morning, according the the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.

Fremont County

Boysen Reservoir -25 F

Burris -25 F

Fort Washakie -25 F

Riverton Airport -25 F

Boysen Dam -25 F

10 SE Crowheart -26 F

Riverton - CWC -29 F

14 ENE Dubois -31 F

Lander -31 F

Hudson -32 F

Jeffrey City -33 F

Riverton -33 F

Jeffrey City -36 F

2 S Riverton -38 F