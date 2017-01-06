Two Hudson residents receive probation after pleading guilty to marijuana crimes

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - During an arraignment hearing yesterday (Thursday, Jan. 6), 21-year-old Keanu Eubank pleaded guilty to one count of Possession With Intent To Deliver Marijuana, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Under the plea agreement, the second charge of Felony Possession of A Controlled Substance, Marijuana was dismissed.

Eubank told Judge Norman E. Young that he had had approximately 3.5 pounds of marijuana in his house as well as packaging materials such as boxes, baggies and scales on October 24, 2016. He said these materials were in his house with the intention to sell.



18-year-old Haley Mele of Hudson was also involved in this incident on October 24, 2016. During the arraignment hearing yesterday she pleaded guilty to one count of Felony Possession of Marijuana, a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. Mele told Judge Young she was aware of the marijuana in the house and "had access to it."

"It's important to note that we proved Mele did not utilize CWC funds in this incident," Mele's attorney Jonathan Gerard stated after the arraignment.

Both defendants were granted a deferred prosecution which places them on supervised probation. Eubank received up to three years probation while Mele received up to two years probation. Upon their successful completion of probation the felony charges would be dismissed.

The no-contact order between Mele and Eubank was also lifted during yesterday's hearing.