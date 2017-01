A FCSD#1 bus unable to run this morning.

(Lander, Wyo.) - Lander Schools posted on facebook just a few minutes ago that their buses are fully operational this afternoon.

"We appreciate your patience," the post said. "Have a great (and warm) weekend!"

This morning, FCSD#1 had reported that many of their buses were unable to run due to the extreme cold and their buses "gelling up." Read more about the initial incident here.