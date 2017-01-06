Weekend Weather: Fremont County will warm up slightly

h/t Cheyene Chartier

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Good news, 10'ers...it's going to warm up this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service Riverton Office, tonight will be cold, but temperatures will rise this weekend. Below is the weekend forecast for Riverton, Lander and Dubois.

Riverton - Tonight's low is expected to be around -17 F. Patchy fog is expected Saturday morning but then skies will be mostly sunny for the rest of the day. Tomorrow's high is 12 F. Sunday will be mostly sunny and much warmer with a high of 29 F. Click here to learn more about Riverton's weekend forecast.

Lander - Tonight will be cold with a low around -10 F. Patchy fog is expected for Saturday morning but then skies will be mostly sunny for the rest of the day. Tomorrow's high is 16 F. There is a slight chance of snow on Sunday with a high of 32 F. Click here to learn more about Lander's weekend forecast.

Dubois - Tonight will be cold with a low around -10 F. It'll be windy during the day on Saturday and there is a chance of snow Saturday night. The high on Saturday is 20 F. More snow is expected Sunday with a high around 32 F. Click here to learn more about Dubois' weekend forecast.



