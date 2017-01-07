BLM approves Sheep Mountain Uranium Project

Three Uranium minerals: Sklodowskite, Cuprosklodowskite and Guilleminite. h/t MarcelClemens/shutterstock

(Lander, Wyo.) – The Bureau of Land Management has issued a decision to approve the Sheep Mountain Uranium Project in southern Fremont County.



The record of decision (ROD) authorizes Energy Fuels Resources (USA), Inc. to develop uranium deposits using conventional mining techniques in the Crooks Gap-Green Mountain Mining District located approximately 60 miles east of Lander. As analyzed in the environmental impact statement (EIS), approximately 929 acres will be disturbed by the development, 61 percent of which have previously been intensely disturbed by past mining.

The applicant’s plan of operations has been approved with changes to the reclamation plan and mitigation measures included to reduce and/or otherwise offset impacts to human health, safety and the environment. The project also includes plans for reclamation of previously-disturbed areas that were not well-reclaimed because current reclamation requirements were not in place.

Initial public scoping for the Sheep Mountain Uranium Project was conducted in 2011 and the draft EIS was made available for public comment in 2015. The final EIS, which provided a comprehensive analysis of potential impacts that could result from project development, was available for public review in August 2016. All comments from the public and cooperating agencies concerning potential impacts were addressed in the EIS.