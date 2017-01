County 10 stock photo of Lander Rural Fire Department

(Lander, Wyo.) - Lander Rural Fire Department Chief Nick Johnson said an outbuilding structure on Dead Man Gulch Road was completely destroyed and a total loss due to a fire yesterday (Friday, Jan. 6) afternoon.

He reported no other structures were involved in the incident and there were no injuries. The fire occurred around 1:00 p.m., according to Chief Johnson.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.