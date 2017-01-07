LMS Counselor Honored at the White House Friday

LVHS School Counselor Stacey Polson was honored at the White House last night as part of the 2017 Counselor of the Year Ceremony. h/t Scott Polson

(Washington, D.C.) - One of Lander Middle School's best was honored last night at the White House as part of the 2017 Counselor of the Year ceremony. LMS Counselor Stacey Polson was honored alongside several other counselors from around the country.



First Lady Michelle Obama spoke at the event in her final official speech as First Lady. Watch part of the speech below.

According to the Whitehouse.gov website, First Lady Michelle Obama launched a Reach Higher Initiative in 2014 which aimed to inspire students around the country to embrace their future with education.



"The First Lady made supporting school counselors one of the key pillars of Reach Higher because she knows the important role they play in student success," the website states. "Reach Higher has tried to elevate and support the counseling profession by: bringing the Counselor of the Year ceremony to the White House for a yearly tradition; inviting foundations and thought leaders to improve research, preparation, and technology for counselors; and convening teams of educational leaders from nearly 40 states at national Counseling Summits to implement best practices around college and career-readiness for counselors and school districts."

Learn more about the Reach Higher Initiative here.