Mid-Winter Fire School underway around Riverton this weekend

Mid-Winter Fire School , 2015 photo.

(Riverton, Wyo.) – The frigid cold weather experienced in Riverton this week has not stopped the annual Mid-Winter Fire School hosted by the Riverton Fire Department in association with the Wyoming State Fireman’s Association.



The annual event has been held since 1972 with training provided to firefighters from Wyoming and surrounding states.



"We have about 350 registered students this year coming from 85 different fire departments around Wyoming," said Fire School Chairman and RFD Captain Scott Walters.

While classes began this morning at 8:00 a.m., there was a plethora of vendors and time for registration Friday at the fire hall. Classes vary and include everything from extraction, live fire training, wildland classes, confined space rescue and more. This year there are also 13 classroom classes hosted at CWC. The event runs through Sunday.

While most students are from Wyoming, instructors have traveled from across the United States. Walters said one of his instructors traveled all the way from Connecticut.

Walters said he's looking forward to the cold temperatures this weekend. "It'll make for some great photos," he said.



