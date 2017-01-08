Emergency Shelter Now Open at St. Margaret's Church

(Riverton, Wyo.) - The Riverton Police Department alongside Red Cross has opened up a shelter at St. Margaret's Church for those affected by the power outage. As of 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 the shelter is open and there are beds available for those in need.



RPD Captain Todd Byerly said they're in the process of coordinating meals, but that is still pending at this time.

In addition, Captain Byerly encourages community members to keep an eye out for sick and/or elderly people. If you know someone who may need a welfare check, you're encouraged to call RPD (307-856-4891) so officers can conduct welfare checks for those in need.

