Keep your family safe with these power outage safety tips

UPDATE at 9:44 a.m.: The Riverton Police Department is working on setting up an emergency shelter at this time. Click here for more information.

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Over 1,500 Riverton residents are without power this morning. Get the latest information about that outage here.

Rocky Mountain Power has listed the following safety tips on their website. In addition to these safety tips, it's also important to check on elderly and sick residents you may know.





In the house

Never use kerosene or propane heaters inside without proper ventilation. They create dangerous fumes. Also, don't use charcoal in your house or garage.



Preserve body heat by wearing multiple layers of clothing. Add a hat and blankets to stay warm. Blankets and towels around your windows and doors help keep the heat in.



Protect your pipes during freezing weather by wrapping them with insulation. Also, leave faucets dripping so water won't freeze and crack the pipes.



Your full freezer should keep food frozen and safe for about two days when kept closed.



If someone in your home is on life support, be sure to have a back-up system and a plan of action for an outage.





Generator safety

If you use a portable electric generator, please do so with caution since generators can pose serious safety hazards when improperly used or installed. Remember to follow the manufacturer's instructions.



Never plug your generator into an outlet and don't connect a generator directly to your home's main fuse box or circuit panel.



If you must provide temporary power to your home's wiring system, the generator must be connected through an approved transfer switch that will isolate your house from our system. The switch must comply with the National Electric Code and local building codes. These include permits, inspection and installation by a licensed electrician.



To temporarily power an appliance, plug it directly into the generator.



Use properly sized and grounded extension cords and keep cords hidden so they don't present a tripping hazard.



Always properly ventilate a portable generator. Gasoline-powered generators produce carbon monoxide and the fumes can be deadly.



Make sure that the total electric load on your generator won't exceed the generator's rating.





Outage kit