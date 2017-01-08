Power outage in Riverton affects over 1,500 residents

A Rocky Mountain Substation

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Rocky Mountain Power acknowledges there has been a power outage in Riverton due to a "substation interruption." According to to a RMP spokesperson the outage will likely last throughout the day today (Sunday, Jan. 8) and possibly into Monday, January 9. The spokesperson said they're working on repairs but the "damage is pretty extensive" so it could take quite some time to repair.

The Rocky Mountain Power website has the following information about the outage (last updated at 8:50 a.m.).

"We are aware of an outage affecting 1,511 customers in Riverton, Wyoming, which has been caused by a transformer failure in the Riverton substation. Customers who were experiencing an outage at 7:30 a.m. MST Sunday, January 8 should prepare to be without power throughout Sunday while repairs are being made. Watch for updates on a possible warming station location. We appreciate your patience while we work to get power restored. For updates, please call us at 1-877-508-5088."

