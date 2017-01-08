RPD to set up emergency shelter for residents without power

(Riverton, Wyo.) - The Riverton Police Department is working on setting up an emergency shelter for those in need during the power outage. Though nothing has been finalized yet, they're working with various organizations to find a location.

If you are in need of shelter during the outage, you're encouraged to call the Riverton Police Department so they can get an approximate number of those in need. The phone number to call is: (307) 856-4891.

In addition, RPD Captain Toddy Byerly encourages community members to keep an eye out for sick and/or elderly people. If you know someone who may need a welfare check, you're encouraged to call RPD (307-856-4891) so officers can conduct welfare checks for those in need.



