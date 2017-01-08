Second shelter open at Faith Fellowship Church

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Faith Fellowship Church of God is open this afternoon and evening to those affected by the power outage. The Church said there is food, warmth and lights available (no beds). Faith Fellowship is located at 3335 Lewis Rd. Their phone number is 307-856-1172.

Earlier today the Riverton Police Department alongside Red Cross opened up a shelter at St. Margaret's Church for those affected by the power outage. The shelter is open and there are beds available for those in need. More info here.

Get the latest from Rocky Mountain Power here.