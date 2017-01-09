Avalanche Warning in Effect for Togwotee, Teton and Greys Areas

(Dubois, Wyo.) - The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center has elevated the Avalanche danger to high this morning, as well as issued an avalanche warning for the Togwotee, Teton and Greys areas.

"Dangerous avalanche conditions exist at all elevations," states the warning. "TRAVEL IS NOT RECOMMENDED IN AVALANCHE TERRAIN. Natural avalanches are likely and could be large and destructive. Wet slides are likely at the lower elevations. This avalanche activity is likely to impact roadways. Be aware of the potential for roof slides in areas that receive significant rainfall."

See the full avalanche report here.