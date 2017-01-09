Cougars win the Big Horn Basin Shootout

Wind River Cougars. h/t Coach Justin Walker.

The Wind River Cougars won the Big Horn Basin Shootout tournament this weekend in Cody.

Coach Justin Walker said the team did a great job all weekend. "We played 4 really solid teams and the kids put the effort on the court that made it really hard to keep up with us," said Coach Walker. "The kids are having fun, they are working together, working hard, being great teammates, and getting better every game we play."



Below are the scores from each round of play for the Cougars: