CWC alumna to reign as Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2017

Abby Hayduck, Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2017

CWC graduate Abby Hayduck was one of seven competing for the title at the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas this past summer. On Aug. 15, Hayduck was crowned Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2017 and became the first woman to win the title from Evanston.



Hayduck graduated in December from Central Wyoming College with three degrees in biological science, pre-veterinary science and equine studies. She credits much of her success as Miss Rodeo Wyoming to her experiences at CWC.

“School helped me a lot by being involved and learning from others,” Hayduck said. “Not only did the programs help me study for the title and have the knowledge for it but it also set me up for success; to put away all distractions and focus on my goals.”

Determining her platform was an easy decision for Hayduch who was involved in a serious accident with her horse, several years ago. Hayduck and her horse, Jamie, were in a tight horse trailer and as she tried to slip past her horse, she spooked and kicked Hayduck, luckily a friend near and heard the commotion and quickly rushed her to the hospital.

“I was in the hospital for a long while and have injuries that will be with me forever,” Hayduck said. Some of her injuries include pain, nerve damage and scars; it was this life changing moment that pushed her to new heights.

“It pushed me to do things that I thought I might never do,” she said. “I could have let it get the best of me and not push myself but I did.”

Hayduck focused her platform on Get up, Get out and Get involved and encouraged others to forge ahead through adversity. Hayduck continues to use her horse, Jamie and was her backup horse for the Miss Rodeo Wyoming pageant. Her main horse was a Buttermilk Dun named Annie, a horse she shares with her mother.

Hayduck will now take a year off from studies to represent Wyoming and the Western way of life through her job as Miss Rodeo Wyoming. She will travel throughout Wyoming and the surrounding states and even as far as Florida educating people about rodeo and agriculture. There are many jobs rodeo queens do during their tenure such as carry sponsor flags and the American flag, visit schools and speak on radio and television shows.



"We are public servants that do what we can to give back and of course we always sign autographs for our fans," Hayduck said.



