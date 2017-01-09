High Wind Warning in effect for Lander through Tuesday

(Lander, Wyo.) - The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has issued a High Wind Warning for Lander and other parts of central and southern Wyoming. The warning is in effect NOW through Tuesday, Jan. 10th at 11:00 p.m.

NWS reports a series of storm systems moving across the area combined with strong winds aloft and several cold fronts will keep the threat of high winds through at least today and possibly into Tuesday.

TIMING - Strong mountain top winds will mix down into the Lander foothills at times through Tuesday evening.

WINDS - Southwest winds 30-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph at times. Lander had a peak wind gust so far of 56 mph at 1:38 a.m. this morning.

IMPACTS - Travel between Beaver Rim, Lander and Fort Washakie will be hampered by very strong crosswinds at times and even pockets of blowing snow and drifted snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS - A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.