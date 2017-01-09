Lander hosted hundreds of High School Nordic skiers this weekend

Lander Valley High School hosted the third set of WHSAA Nordic Ski races this weekend. Brrr!



There were nearly 150 participants on Friday at the Lander Golf Course and nearly 250 Saturday who participated at the Beaver Creek Nordic Ski Area near South Pass. Temperatures were frosty on Friday for the two person "Freestyle" relay event and a bit warmer for the Saturday individual "Classic" races.

The Boys and Girls Varsity kicked off the event on a very cold Friday afternoon with two person relay teams skiing a total of 9 kilometers with each skier racing three laps.

The Boys were led by Liam McInroy and Albert Steiner of Laramie who skied a very quick relay more than 40 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Second place was earned by the Lander Valley High School team of Kyle Sandall and Noah Gans skiing very quick laps. Jackson took third with their boys team Grant Menolascino and Jack Cornish.

The Girls Varsity relay race first place honors was taken by freshman Ursula Anderson and sophomore Molly Fehringer. Abby Brazil and Sarah Bentlage from Jackson took second place followed by Rylie Garner and Madison Tinker from Natrona High School. All three teams were less than a minute apart.

Saturday's event was a 7.5K Classic race at Beaver Creek. This type of race requires skiers to use a double pole technique or essentially where the skier stays in the groomed tracks. There were nearly 250 participants including nearly 100 6th, 7th and 8th grade racers.

The Girls Varsity kicked off Saturday's racing with Abby Brazil from Jackson who was far ahead of the closest competitor by over 40 seconds. Second place honors were taken by Hailey Schmidt of Laramie with third place taken by Taylor Bright from Kelly Walsh.

The top Boys Varsity finishers were Liam McInroy from Laramie (by nearly a minute), Albert Steiner from Laramie and Noah Gans from Lander.

Casper will be hosting the next USSA/high school nordic ski race on January 20 and 21 at the Casper Mountain Nordic Center near the Casper Mountain Biathlon Center.

Complete results list here.