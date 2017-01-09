Power restored to over 1,500 Riverton residents; Red Cross closing shelter

Rocky Mountain Power is reporting that the power has been restored in Riverton. In case your power is still off you're encouraged to report it at the following number: 1-877-508-5088.

The Red Cross will be closing its partner shelter at St. Margaret's Church in Riverton between 8:30 and 9:00 PM tonight, Sunday, Jan. 8. "Power has been restored to the community and those affected are now able to return to their homes," the press release stated. "The Red Cross expresses their appreciation to the church for opening their doors to the community in their time of need. Thank you for all the community members that donated snacks and water that were passed along to those affected by the outage.