Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.





Riverton Police Department

Dexter Duran, 28, Arapahoe, Arrested for Contempt of Court warrant.



Dustin BigMedicine, 35, Arrested for Failure to Appear warrant.

Adam Wilson, 32, Riverton, Arrested for Battery.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Michael Warren, 23, Riverton, Failure to Pay Fines Arrest Warrant.

The FCSO completed a report regarding a crash involving an RPD Patrol vehicle. The report reads as follows: "RPD Patrol vehicle was traveling on North 7th East Street in Riverton and attempted to pull far right to allow another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction to pass on the narrow street. The Police vehicle's wheels fell into a deep snow rut and it caused the RPD vehicle to strike an unattended vehicle at a very slow speed. There were minor scratches on the RPD vehicle and no permanent damage to the other vehicle (scuff marks were rubbed off."





Lander Police Department

Robert Pierson, 33, Lander, Arrested on three LPD Warrants.

A 28-year-old male of Ethete was cited for no driver's license, running a red light and possession of marijuana.

Two 14-year-old males were cited for shoplifting.