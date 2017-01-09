Red Canyon had peak wind gust of 87 mph Sunday night

Red Canyon. h/t Terry Stone

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Lander remains under a High Wind Warning until Tuesday, January 10 at 11:00 p.m. It was very windy last night and the National Weather Service Office in Riverton has released the peak wind gusts at or above 45 mph around the county. These gusts were recorded from Sunday night through Monday morning at 6:00 a.m. View other wind gusts from around Wyoming here.

Fremont County

Red Canyon 87 MPH at 10:55 PM

7 SW Muddy Gap 76 MPH at 4:50 AM

Beaver Rim 72 MPH at 10:31 PM

Lander Airport 56 MPH at 1:38 AM

7 NW Lander 54 MPH at 1:37 AM

Jeffrey City 50 MPH at 4:02 AM

10 W Fort Washakie 47 MPH at 5:01 AM