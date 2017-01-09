Red Canyon Road "like an ice rink" this morning

(Lander, Wyo.) - It was a treacherous commute this morning for folks living on and near Red Canyon Road.

One resident who wishes to remain anonymous spoke with County 10 and said Red Canyon Road turned into an "ice rink" this morning. She became stuck, alongside several other vehicles, on her way to work. The woman said she spoke with someone from the County road department and was told both County sanders were down and they'd be able to sand the road tomorrow at the earliest. She also asked the county whether or not WYDOT could sand the road, but she did not receive a concrete answer.

"People were stranded and shuttling each other back home with ATV's," she said. "It was and still is a very dangerous situation."

County 10 has reached out to the county road department for comment.



