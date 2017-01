Screen shot of Hwy 28 at 4:41 p.m. h/t WYDOT

WYDOT reports South Pass (Hwy 28) is now open, but a level 2 chain law is in effect from Atlantic City Road and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.

Hwy 28 between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line is reported to be wet, slick in spots and covered with snowfall.

Get the latest from WYDOT here.

Click here to learn about Wyoming's chain laws.