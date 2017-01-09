This week's weather: a break from the bitter cold

Finally, after a week of brutally cold temperatures, Fremont County will get a bit of a break. Maybe, just maybe, we'll get a bit of a melt.

Lander: This week is going to start out warm and windy. The high today will reach 46, followed by highs in the mid-30s on Tuesday and Wednesday. A High Wind Warning is in effect into Tuesday night; gusts could get as high as 47 mph this afternoon. There is a 20-30 percent chance of rain or snow through Thursday. On Thursday, temps will get a little cooler with a high of 18 and a low of 1, followed by similar weather on Friday. Except on Friday, expect the sun to show up.

Riverton: The week will begin with nice warmer temperatures and a bit breezy, but not as much as the neighbors in Lander. Today will reach 41, Tuesday 34 and Wednesday 32. It will be windy the next couple days, with gusts up to 28 mph. Thursday and Friday will be colder with highs of 13 and lows in the negative single digits. And there is a 20 percent chance of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The partly cloudy skies are expected to clear by Friday.

Dubois: The little mountain town will also be warmer to start the week out, but it won't be as pleasant. There's a 70 percent chance rain or snow today, followed by 40-60 percent chances through Wednesday night. The high today will be 42, but will fall throughout the day. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be 41, followed by a drop to highs in the low 20s for the rest of the week.