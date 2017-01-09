WANTED: Attorney's Office seeking woman charged with meth crime 

The Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announces that an Arrest Warrant for Darcie Hartbank (Y.O.B. 1993) has been issued in the Ninth Judicial District Court for Fremont County, Wyoming. Darcie Hartbank is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Darcie Hartbank, you're encouraged to notify the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 307-332-1000 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at 307-777-7545 or the law enforcement agency in the community where she may be located.

"Please do not approach Ms. Hartbank," said Fremont County Attorney Patrick Lebrun. "Rather, please contact the appropriate law enforcement agency."

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.



Feature photo: Mug shot of Darcie Hartbank. h/t Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney's Office