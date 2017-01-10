Budget cuts and equipment failure factors in slick Red Canyon Road

(Lander, Wyo.) - Yesterday (January 9) we reported that Red Canyon Road was "like an ice rink" and multiple vehicles were stuck and stranded due to the slick conditions. We heard many questions about why Red Canyon Road was not sanded yesterday and today had a chance to talk with Dave Pendleton, Fremont County Transportation Department Superintendent.

"We're doing the best we can with the resources we have," explained Pendleton. "We have approximately 250 roads or 950 miles to plow/sand throughout the county and we can't be everywhere at once." Paved streets are the county's number one priority, he added.

Pendleton said the warm temperatures combined with rain and freezing overnight has created problems for the county. "The Lander area has four snowplows and sanders right now and two are broken down and need repairs," he said. "Our sanders are over 12 years old and with the budget cuts we either haven't been able to replace the parts or the parts are difficult to find."

He noted the county's budget cuts have also prevented them from hiring more departmental staff. Currently, the Lander area is down one truck driver and the Riverton area is down two drivers.