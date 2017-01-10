Local accidental, suicide, homicide and motor vehicle deaths well above national averages

Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen reported his 2016 year end summary at today's County Commission meeting and there were several takeaways from the year. The Coroner's report







Totals

There were 326 recorded deaths in Fremont County for 2016.



Of the 326 deaths, 45% (145) were Coroner cases - this is 12 less than 2015 (157)

Cases



Among the Coroner cases for 2016, 39.3% (57) were "non-natural" in manner (accident, homicide, suicide or undetermined). Of those:

The number of accidental deaths was 29 - about two times higher than the national average for our population. This is 13 less than 2015 (42) which was the highest number since 1979.



The number of deaths by suicide was 17, six more than 2015. This is over three times the national average for our population, and just short of the record of 19 in 2012.



The number of deaths by homicide was 9, one more than that of 2015 and over four times the national average of our population.

Motor-vehicle/Traffic deaths: There were 14 motor vehicle deaths in 2016, including eight accidental deaths and six vehicular homicides. 64% of the total involved alcohol and/or drugs. The rate in Fremont County for traffic fatalities is about four times the national average for our population.

Coroner Statmoen noted he's not involved in the prevention of suicides, but he does provide statistics to all of the Fremont County suicide prevention organizations for their knowledge.

Suicide chart from 2000 through 2016. h/t Mark Stratmoen Coroner Stratmoen said the leading cause of accidental death in 2016 was motor vehicle accidents. The top three leading cause of accidental deaths is as follows:



Motor vehicle accidents (there were 8)



Drug and/or alcohol toxicity (there were 6)



Tied for third was falls and hypothermia (there were 5 each).

The Coroner also noted that the number 1 contributing factor in accidental deaths in Fremont County was drugs and/or alcohol at 62% (18 of 29 deaths). He said of all drug and alcohol related deaths, the primary substance of abuse remains alcohol (78%). "Other" drugs which include drugs such as methamphetamine and THC/cannabis products moved up into the #2 spot. There were 5 meth related deaths and 7 THC/cannabis related deaths. In 2015, Prescription drugs was at the #2 spot. The Coroner reiterated at the meeting that these are "other" drug related deaths, not deaths due to an overdose of the drug.

"I have not ever had a death directly related to a cannabis overdose, however with the high potency we're seeing, I'd expect to see it at some point," said Coroner Stratmoen. "Through discussion with the Sheriff on this, we can call that the Colorado effect. I believe there is a certain amount of public misconception about just how dangerous cannabis can be. The products being produced now are enhanced, manufactured and refined which makes the THC levels so much higher than the products we saw in the 1970's."

Drugs and Alchohol in non-natural deaths since 2006.

The Coroner also noted there were eight child fatalities (age 17 and under) last year which is a significant increase from three in 2015. Six of the eight were non-natural deaths.



Overall manner of death Coroner cases since 2007.



