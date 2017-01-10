Local Guardian EMS response time is below required standard

Ambulances file photo

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Guardian EMS Regional Program Director Matt Strauss presented 2016 data (July 1, 2016 - December 31, 2016) to the Fremont County Commission this morning. The data presented reflects ground ambulance stats since the Guardian EMS takeover as of July 1, 2016. Note: this data shows only 911 calls and does not include interfacility transfers.

Total Number of 911 Calls - 2,085

Of the 2,085 calls, here is the breakdown per city/region (see more in image at bottom of post):

Riverton - 539



City of Riverton - 419



Lander - 252



City of Lander - 177



Fort Washakie - 150



Arapahoe - 141



Ethete - 79



Dubois - 57



Ethete Census Designated Place - 56



Town of Dubois - 34



Town of Shoshoni - 24



Atlantic City Census Designated Place - 21



Shoshoni - 20



Saint Stephens - 17



*See other cities/regions below.

Strauss also shared the average unit response time. He said Guardian EMS is averaging three minutes from the time an ambulance gets notified of a call to when the ambulance is moving. "This is right within the national average," he added.

Strauss said Guardian EMS is averaging 12.7 minutes from the time an ambulance leaves the garage to the time they're on scene. The contractual requirement is 20 minutes, Strauss noted.



The average number of minutes on scene is 20 minutes which is on the slower side, according to Strauss. "We would like to see between 10-20 minutes so this is something we'll be working on in the future through education and scenarios," he said.

"I think these numbers are well within the standards and we are doing a good job," Strauss told the Commissioners. He added they are nearly fully staffed with just one Advanced Life Support position needing to be filled.



