Love your college alma mater? Connect with LVHS students about your experience

(Lander, Wyo.) - Fremont County School District #1 is making efforts to give students increased exposure to colleges and universities both near and far. LVHS Principal Brad Neuendorf explained the program formed with parents during several recent PIE meetings. As a result of the discussions, the district has released a questionnaire regarding college information.

The district plans to make this information available to past, present and future students and families of LVHS. They will also post the spreadsheet on the district and school websites. All it asks for (but is not required) is an email and/or phone number for prospective students and their families to contact you with.

"We feel this could be an incredible resource for students and families as they try to make the difficult decision on where to attend and feel like making local connections to those places may help," said Principal Neudendorf. "If you attended college please take the time to fill out if you feel comfortable leaving that information, if not, no worries and we thank you for your time."

The district has noted the link can also be shared with other former LVHS students who may still be enrolled in school or other community members who may be willing to help.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSccUyBKYps_lYAcBjbAEgD2qwhaneUaV75N2PaFHtxHzXhYpg/viewform?c=0&w=1