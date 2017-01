(Fremont County, Wyo.) - The Fremont County Public Lands Initiative has cancelled the site visit to Sweetwater Rocks which was scheduled for Saturday, January 14th.



Josh Milek with the Public Lands Initiative encourages the public to check their website for further updates.

The Fremont County Public Lands Initiative advisory committee is a collaborative group implementing the Wyoming County Commissioners Association’s Wyoming Public Lands Initiative in Fremont County.