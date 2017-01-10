Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.





Riverton Police Department

A 24-year-old man from Arapahoe cited for Shoplifting.

A 25-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl from Arapahoe were cited for Shoplifting.

A 39-year-old woman from Riverton cited for Shoplifting.

Erika Antelope, 26, Ethete, Contempt of Court.

Darwin Shakespeare, 27, Lander, Contempt of Court.

Christopher SunRhodes, 63, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication.

A burglary was reported Monday morning on the 1100 block of Sierra Drive. Someone gained access through an open window and stole multiple power tools and other pieces of equipment. There are no suspects at this time.

An 84-year-old woman was taken to the hospital following a two vehicle wreck on the 1500 block of North Federal on Monday afternoon. Additional information about the crash was not immediately available.



Fremont County Sheriff's Office



A 20-year-old male operating a 2004 Ford Ranger traveling southbound on Hwy 789 reportedly lost control while navigating the corner on the causeway due to black ice. According to the FCSO report, the vehicle struck the guardrail bullhead causing it to leave the causeway and onto the ice. There were no injuries. The vehicle was also occupied by a 22-year-old male. Both men were from Fremont County and alcohol was reportedly not a factor.





Lander Police Department

Mary Driver, 45, Lander, Arrested on FCSO Warrant.

Jesse Driver, 44, Lander, Arrested on FCSO Warrant.



