Recent deaths in Fremont County: McLoud, LoneDog, Burks

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here are the most recent deaths in Fremont County.

Gordine “Gordie” McLoud, 87, of Riverton, died at Sage West Riverton Hospital on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. A memorial service will be held in the Summer of 2017 in Spokane, WA. A memorial mass will be held at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Riverton which will be scheduled at a later date. Read the full obituary here.



Richard Lone Dog, "Lakota Bear Singer" 58, formally of Riverton, died on Sunday, January 1, 2017, in Butner, NC. Traditional funeral services and wake will be held at Great Plains Hall. The wake will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2017, 6-8:30pm, his body will then be moved to his sister Cindy's home at 1425 Cowboy Lane in Riverton, where wake services will resume from 9pm - sunrise. Funeral services will be Friday, January 13, 2017, at 12:00 noon, his uncle Hermus Lone Dog officiating. Burial will be at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. Read the full obituary here.



Patsy Joan Burks, 87, of Lander, passed away on January 5, 2017 at Westward Heights. Services are pending.

